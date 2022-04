Heat Shut Hawks' Trae Young Down In Game 1, Secure 115-91 Win

In simplest terms, that’s how Game 1 went for Miami and Atlanta. Robinson came off the bench to set a franchise playoff record with eight 3-pointers, and the top-seeded Heat forced Young into matching the worst-shooting game of his career on the way to a 115-91 win over the eighth-seeded Hawks in the opener of an Eastern Conference first-round series Sunday.