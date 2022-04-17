OHP: Driver, Passenger Killed In Single-Vehicle Collision

Sunday, April 17th 2022, 8:26 am

By: News 9

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said two people died in a collision Saturday night.

The collision happened just after 5:30 p.m. along Interstate 35 in Noble County.

Authorities said a Ford F-150 pickup truck traveling northbound on I-35 lost control and left the roadway to the right. The vehicle turned over approximately three times, OHP said.

The driver and passenger were both ejected from the vehicle. They were pronounced dead and were later transferred to the state medical examiner's office.

The condition of the driver prior to the collision and the cause of the collision are both currently under investigation by OHP.

Authorities have not identified the driver or the passenger.