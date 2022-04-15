Pastor Celebrates 50 Years Of Service In Del City

Friday, April 15th 2022, 6:28 pm

Pastor Frank Wiley has been the pastor at Sunnylane Family Church in Del City for 50 years, and he’s still finding joy in his job.

“Two things that have kept me going, I like a challenge and I like people and I think that’s what’s kept me here,” said Wiley.

He was hired as pastor at just 25, and recalls his early days as pastor.

“I was the janitor, I mowed the yard, I was a handyman, and I was the pastor, and back then you preached three times every week, Sunday morning, Sunday night, and Wednesday night,” said Wiley.

He admits he was pretty overwhelmed in those days. Now at 75, he doesn’t fill all the roles he used to, but he’s still making an impact.

“Early on when I started preaching, I told my wife when I’ve preached twenty to twenty-five minutes to hold the bible up and I’ll start closing,” said Wiley.

The membership soon caught on to the signal.

“I look out there and there’s just all kinds of bibles up,” said Wiley.

In addition to being a pastor, he’s also the chaplain for the Del City Police and Fire departments

“I have been called out to some very serious things, kids’ death, I’ve been called out on that. I have counseled a lot of them in their marriage counseling. I’ve had to go to some scenes, where it’s been pretty bad,” said Wiley.

Deacon Kenny Olson has been a member of Sunnylane Family church for 25 years.

“I look at Frank as one of the best people in the world. Just to be around him is a pleasure and he’s just a great man,” said Olson.

For Pastor Frank, it’s all about his relationships with people and his desk full of candy.

“I told my wife and my son when I’m not making any sense to tell me, it’s time to quit, my son said you’re way past due,” said Wiley with a laugh.

How much longer will he continue to pastor?

“I still feel good. I mean if I stop feeling good, I think it may be time for me to quit, but I still feel very good.”

The church is planning a 50-year celebration for Pastor Wiley, on May 1 at 2:30 p.m. Everyone is invited. The church address is 4221 S.E. 41st Street in Del City.



