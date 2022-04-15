OHP Releases New Video From Turner Turnpike Chase

Thursday, April 14th 2022, 9:06 pm

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol shares new video of a trooper chasing a man, avoiding bullets and trying to get the armed driver to spin out.

Trooper Brack Miller was behind suspect 32-year-old Charles Carswell for several miles as he led law enforcement through Oklahoma City.

OHP was told the suspect was from Sedona, Arizona. According to the Sedona Police Department, Carswell had robbed a Whole Foods in their city before making his way to OKC.

Video shows Carswell was trying everything he could think of to avoid officers even shooting at Trooper Miller several times. Dashcam video shows bullet holes in Miller's patrol car. OHP said the trooper only suffered minor injuries.

The crash finally ends on the Turner Turnpike bringing traffic to a standstill as Carswell barricaded himself behind his SUV continuing to fire at law enforcement.

Troopers and officers returned fire killing Carswell on the scene. OHP said in all two troopers were injured, but they're expected to be okay.



