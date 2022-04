Thursday, April 14th 2022, 10:19 am

By: News 9

Person Arrested In Connection To Several Spencer Fires

A suspect has been arrested in connection to multiple fires Thursday morning in Spencer, according to Spencer Police Department.

After investigating the fires, Spencer police arrested a suspect, who they say started both fires.

According to Spencer police, they also discovered the suspect had started a third fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 as more information becomes available.