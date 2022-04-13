Multiple Counties Conduct Search Warrant In Logan County

Wednesday, April 13th 2022, 4:45 pm

Multiple agencies were called out to a property near Simmon and Pine street in southern Logan County Wednesday morning for a search warrant.

It's unknown what exactly they're looking for or why they were called out.

Those agencies include: Logan County Sheriff's Office, OSBI, federal agencies, and Oklahoma County Sheriff.

News 9 crews got out there and saw medical examiners drive through.

News 9 is trying to learn more about this search, but have been told details on the investigation wouldn't be released until later in the week.

As of now, investigators say there's no danger to the community and they are not sure if any arrests have been made.

News 9 will keep you updated with any new developments.