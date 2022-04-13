OSBI Arrests Man On Suspicion Of Child Abuse In Caddo County

Wednesday, April 13th 2022, 2:09 pm

By: News 9

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said it arrested a man in Caddo County on suspicion of child abuse.

A 911 caller phoned the Caddo County dispatch center regarding a 4-month-old having trouble breathing around 5 a.m. Sunday. The person called from a residence near Second Street and C Avenue in Cement.

After an ambulance took the child to a Comanche County hospital, the baby was lifeflighted to OU Children's Hospital in Oklahoma City.

Doctors in Oklahoma City said the child suffered multiple brain injuries.

Following an interview with investigators at the hospital Monday, authorities took the baby's father -- identified as 29-year-old Kyle Bucher -- into custody.

Bucher was booked into the Caddo County jail on one complaint of Child Abuse by Injury.

The 4-month-old remains in critical condition at the hospital.