Shooting Leaves 1 Dead Near OU Campus, Police Investigating

Saturday, April 9th 2022, 10:30 pm

One person is dead after a shooting near the University of Oklahoma Campus Saturday.

Norman Police said they quickly cleared any threat to the community, but officers are still working to piece together the evidence.

"It’s very eye-opening to me that a place that I walk through every day has now become a crime scene," said Chase Masley, an OU student.

Norman Police got the call just after 11 a.m. and had the area of Lindsey and Elm blocked off for several hours trying to find out what exactly happened.

"I’ve been definitely messaging my friends who live here on campus making sure that they’re alright," Masley said.

Norman Police say all involved parties are accounted for and there is no longer a threat to the Norman Campus. It was already a busy day on campus with families visiting the school for parents' weekend.

Students say they’ve never witnessed anything quite like this.

"I drive through here every single day, walk through here every single day," said Collin Chapman, an OU student. "I've never seen anything as much as somebody getting a speeding ticket, it's definitely crazy."

It's still uncertain how many people are involved in this and what led up to this shooting.

One student told News 9 that he got an alert from the school about the incident.

"It was actually really surprising because I had just been on campus earlier," said Masley. "I’d went through it, so I didn’t know exactly what had happened so that’s why I came down here to check it out."

Investigators on the scene also said that no one else was hurt during the shooting.

If you have any other information on this case, you're asked to call Norman Police.