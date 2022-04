Saturday, April 9th 2022, 3:56 pm

By: News 9, News On 6

Stillwater Police Arrest 2 Men In Connection To Scams

Stillwater police have two Florida men in custody in connection to scams here.

Authorities said scammers, like Jorge Jaramillo-Oroz and Alexander Hernandez, would call the victim.

They would say a relative was arrested. Then, they'd ask them for money for a bond or lawyer.

Investigators said both are being charged with felonies.