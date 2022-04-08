Wall Beds Sold At Amazon, Costco Recalled After One Falls On Woman, Killing Her

Friday, April 8th 2022, 4:51 am

By: CBS News

Roughly 129,000 Bestar wall beds sold online by retailers including Amazon, Costco and Wayfair are being recalled after one fell on an elderly woman, killing her, the company and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced on Thursday.

The beds can detach from the wall and fall onto those nearby, posing serious impact and crush hazards, the agency and Bestar of Canada warned.

A 79-year-old woman died in July 2018 after a Bestar wall bed fell on her, injuring her spine. Bestar has received reports of 60 additional incidents resulting in bruising and other injuries from the product detaching and hitting people.

People who own the wall beds should stop using them and review communication from the company to determine if a professional reinstallation is needed, with Bestar covering the costs that range from $170 to $414. The company is also offering free inspections to those who are uncertain.

The recall involves the Nebula, PUR, Versatile, Edge, Cielo, Audrea, Lumina, Orion and Novello Full and Queen Wall Beds, which were sold online at Amazon, Costco, Cymax and Wayfair. About 129,000 of the beds were sold across the U.S. from June 2014 through March 2022 for between $1,650 and $2,200. Another 53,000 of the wall beds were sold in Canada.

Bestar can be reached at 888-912-8458 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, or by email at Bestar8577@stericycle.com or online at https://www.bestar.com/wall-bed-recall.

First published on April 7, 2022 / 5:14 PM

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.