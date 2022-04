Thursday, April 7th 2022, 9:38 pm

By: News 9

Thursday's Amazing Oklahoman is Tony Tinervia, the founder of the Autism Birthday Club.

Tony and his mom founded the club that sends birthday cards to kids with autism all over the world.

The Tinervia's and a team of helper moms celebrate more than 4,500 birthdays across the globe from western Europe to the Philippines.

Families who get the club's cards say birthday parties can be overwhelming so an extra birthday card means the world to them.