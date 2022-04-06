Oklahoma's Darci Lynne To Host Red Bull Rapids Event At Riversport OKC

Wednesday, April 6th 2022, 9:55 am

Oklahoma's own and America's Got Talent winner Darci Lynne is hosting a huge event at Riversport this summer.

It's called the Red Bull Rapids, and this year is the first time it's ever been held in the United States.

"When it got brought up, I was like, that just sounds like so much fun. Why wouldn't I want to judge this," said Darci Lynne, winner of America's Got Talent Season 12. "The roles are reversed, and we will see how this goes."

Darci will be the judge at the Red Bull Rapids. The competition, now landing in the middle of the city, will be a whitewater race all about showmanship and ingenuity.

"It's teams of 2-5 people 18 years and older, and it's just a mass participation boat racing challenge," said Lynne.

Those competing will create their own boat race down a rapid course, then the judges will take it from there.

"I am not sure if a puppet will make an appearance, but we will see if Petunia will be there," said Lynne.

You can sign up now to participate in this event by clicking here.