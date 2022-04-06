Wednesday, April 6th 2022, 8:59 am

Oklahomans Head To Capitol For Discussion On Child Care Issues

90% of a child's brain develops in those first 2,000 days before they start school, meaning early childcare and resources for parents, isn’t just important, but essential.

Carrie Williams with Oklahoma Partnership for School Readiness says that 55% of the state is a childcare desert.

The areas being impacted the most is in rural Oklahoma.

Carrie Williams, with Oklahoma Partnership For School Readiness, says her organization is working to create more childcare opportunities.

"There isn't childcare available for people who need it and we need to make sure the legislature understands that childcare is the economic engine of our society. They contribute by paying local taxes, they contribute by ensuring there is a reliable workforce." said Williams.

Oklahoma Partnership for School Readiness submitted a request to the legislature to access $100 million of pandemic relief funding in order to create more early learning opportunities across the state.

Childcare facilities employ more than 13,000 Oklahomans with locations spread across all 77 counties.

On Wednesday, Oklahoma Partnership for School Readiness is uniting more than 100 parents, childcare providers and individuals representing a childcare organization to discuss the childcare issues plaguing our state.

Wednesday, from 9 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., the organization is hosting an advocacy training at the Capitol View Event Center

From noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, advocates will meet with legislators at the Oklahoma State Capitol.

