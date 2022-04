Wednesday, April 6th 2022, 6:28 am

By: News 9

Here are the links mentioned on April 6, 2022.





Casting Call - Extras Needed For 'TULSA KING'

More extras are needed for the Paramount+ Series that stars Sylvester Stallone and is filming in Oklahoma.

Click here for more information on the casting call.





GoFundMe For Injured Firefighters

If you would like to contribute to a fundraiser for two firefighters injured in a crash, click here.