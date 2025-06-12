Thunder's SGA says Indiana's aggression helped Pacers win Game 3

Thunder trails the Pacers 2-1 in NBA finals 2025, as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander maps out strategies for a comeback in Friday's game.

By: Carrie Winchel

-

Oklahoma City Thunder now trails the 2025 NBA Finals 2-1 after a loss to the Indiana Pacers Wednesday night.

After a game that saw both teams trading leads throughout most of the game, the Pacers pulled ahead in the 4th quarter, creating a lead the Thunder just couldn't catch up to.

You can watch Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's full post-game comments at the top of this article.

Thunder Head Coach Mark Daigneault said Indiana's execution changed, specifically when it came to playing against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The 2025 MVP agreed, saying the Pacers were more aggressive in this game.

SGA said it's hard to say what went wrong in the 4th quarter before he's watched the film, but the Pacers' aggression helped drive their victory against the Thunder on Wednesday.

As far as what the Thunder will do in the next 48 hours, SGA said, "learn from your mistakes, rest and recovery," and work on being a better basketball team.

Gilgeous-Alexander said the Thunder need to be more forceful and in control.

SGA admitted that there were moments he himself could have been more aggressive, and he plans to, "Watch film, clean everything up, and try to be better for this basketball team come next game."

Game 4 of the NBA Finals is set for Friday night in Indianapolis.

Thunder vs Pacers coverage

OKC Thunder NBA Finals

Coaches Corner

Keys to the NBA Finals for the Oklahoma City Thunder

Get to know the foe: Where Thunder stands against the Pacers

⁠Thunder Player POV

⁠Community Stories