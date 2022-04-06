OSBI Releases Sketch Of Man Wanted In Connection With Attempted Abduction

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Mustang Police Department with the investigation into the attempted kidnapping of an 8-year-old girl in Mustang.
The incident happened the evening of March 23.
According to police, the girl and a friend were playing in the front yard of a home in the 600 block of West Elder Dr.
A man stopped his car to talk to the children. He then forced the 8-year-old to touch him inappropriately as he tried to pull her in his car.
The girl was able to get away.
The suspect was driving a silver Chevrolet Spark.
He is described as white, heavy set, and about 29-years-old with dark brown hair.
If you recognize the car or sketch, contact Mustang police.