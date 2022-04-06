OSBI Releases Sketch Of Man Wanted In Connection With Attempted Abduction


Tuesday, April 5th 2022, 10:11 pm
By: News 9


MUSTANG, Oklahoma -

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Mustang Police Department with the investigation into the attempted kidnapping of an 8-year-old girl in Mustang.

The incident happened the evening of March 23.

According to police, the girl and a friend were playing in the front yard of a home in the 600 block of West Elder Dr.

A man stopped his car to talk to the children. He then forced the 8-year-old to touch him inappropriately as he tried to pull her in his car.

The girl was able to get away.

The suspect was driving a silver Chevrolet Spark.

He is described as white, heavy set, and about 29-years-old with dark brown hair.

If you recognize the car or sketch, contact Mustang police.