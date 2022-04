Tuesday, April 5th 2022, 5:05 pm

An elaborate scam costs an elderly woman from Spencer thousands of dollars.

Doris Traylor said that someone posing as a Health and Human Service Agent told her she was eligible for money from the department.

A friend of hers confirmed the information. The problem? The person posing as HHS was also posing as her friend.

