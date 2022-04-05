Moore Police Identify Homicide Victim, Still Looking For Shooter

Tuesday, April 5th 2022, 4:15 pm

The Moore Police Department is still looking for answers following a Sunday night homicide. Police said the victim, 19-year-old Raul Fraire-Valdonvinos, crashed into a power pole after he was shot.

Neighbors said they're still on edge after Sunday. They heard three sounds in quick succession, first gunshots, a loud crash, then an eerie horn that wouldn't turn off.

"I thought it was a tornado siren, but realized it wasn't making that up and down sound," said the neighbor.

Instead, that sound came from a car that had crashed into a power pole on SW 26th and Santa Fe Avenue. The neighbor said at the time, she didn't know the severity of the accident.

"The fire trucks were here immediately. It was really fast because I could see all the lights and i instantly ran out the front door," she explained. She added, "I thought maybe the guy was racing down the road like anybody else. I didn't put the gunshots and that together at the time."

It only took seconds for her to realize it was more than a car crash.

"The ambulance, they weren't in a rush to get him out of there. That kind of hit me hard. I was like 'oh, no.'. and when I found out it was my kid's age it really hurt. I was like that could have been my kid."

Police said Fraire-Valdonvinos was shot in the chest before he crashed into the power pole. Investigators know how far he drove after he was shot but wouldn't release the information as they are still on the lookout for the person who pulled the trigger.

"The lights, I could see them going through my window all night long and I didn't sleep very well," she said. "It was not good. I just kept going through my mind thinking about what I heard and how those were the shots that took his life.

Anyone with information on the killing call the Moore Police Department at 405-793-4315.



