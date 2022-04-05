OU Gaylord College of Journalism And Mass Communication Recognized As Second Best In The Country

Tuesday, April 5th 2022, 10:40 am

By: News 9

The Broadcast Education Association named OU’s Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communication as the number two program out of 300 institutions in the country Tuesday.

The BEA’s program ranking listed OU as number two overall. They announced that in four different categories of specific aspects of media, OU’s program placed in the top ten.

According to BEA’s inaugural rankings, OU came first in film and video programs, third in news-related programs, fourth in sports programs and eight in scriptwriting programs.

OU also ranked 16th in documentary programs and 24th in audio programs.

The rankings come from a summary of over 5,000 creative works from students over the last five years, which were submitted to the yearly BEA Festival of Media Arts.

According to the University of Oklahoma, these ranking comes from an analysis of the consistency and quality of student’s work, compared to the work at other institutions.

