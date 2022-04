Sunday, April 3rd 2022, 11:01 pm

By: News 9

Transgender Youth Rally Gather At State Capitol Protesting New Law

Community members gathered at the state capitol on Sunday protesting an anti-transgender law passed last week.

Governor Stitt enacted the SB2 bill on Wednesday that prevents trans youth from competing in high school and college sports.

They say it's discrimination, marginalizing the LGBTQ community.

Supporters placed athletic shoes on the Capitol steps.