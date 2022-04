Friday, April 1st 2022, 7:29 pm

By: News 9

Oklahoma City police are investigating a homicide at a convenience store in southwest Oklahoma City.

Police confirm it happened at a 7-Eleven in the 9400 block of S. Western Ave.

Police say it started as an altercation between two people. One person got into a car and struck the other person with the vehicle.

That person was taken to a local hospital where they died.

The driver of the car left the scene. No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story.