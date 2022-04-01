Edmond Police Shoot, Injure Suspect Following Domestic Dispute Call

Thursday, March 31st 2022, 10:24 pm

By: News 9

Edmond police confirm that a suspect was shot by officers following a domestic disturbance call in the 5200 block of Lannister Dr. Thursday night.

According to police, officers were called to a domestic disturbance just before 8 p.m.

The caller called police again and stated that the suspect was loading and then shooting a gun inside a home.

The suspect fled from the home before police arrived but was located about 10 minutes later at Douglas St & Sorghum Mill Rd.

The suspect was firing a gun when police shot the suspect twice in the abdomen.

The suspect was taken to OU Health downtown.

The suspect was alert, conscious and talking when medics took him to the ER.

This is a developing story.