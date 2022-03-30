Citizens Advisory Board Looks To Improve Conditions At Oklahoma County Jail

Wednesday, March 30th 2022, 6:03 pm

There’s a new group helping oversee the Oklahoma County Jail. They hope to help the facility build on the progress made over the last few months.

Nine members were appointed to the Citizens Advisory Board to advise jail trust members. Board members say there's plenty of room to make improvements and they're looking forward to getting to work.

The Citizens Advisory Board held their first meeting on Wednesday. The board is made up of leaders in the community like Pastor Derrick Scobey.

“We all understand that there is a need for a jail. We will always have a jail. Even for those who are guilty, who are innocent, we want to make sure that while they are detained at the Oklahoma County Detention Center that they are treated with dignity and respect,” Scobey said.

Scobey was arrested last year during a protest outside the Governor's Mansion for inmate Julius Jones.

He said he’s seen conditions behind bars firsthand.

“I was booked in, and I was able to see some things that were a little concerning. A few things,” Scobey said.

“We want to make sure that we're not crowding people into a cell. We want to make sure that the people have space. We want to make sure that people have access to sunshine and exercise,” Kris Steele said.

Scobey along with Steele said a few things the board hopes to tackle include staffing shortages, access to mental health resources and listening to concerns from the families of inmates.

“The majority of people who are arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail are arrested on low level offenses. We're wanting to make sure that when a person returns to our community that they're able to pick up where they left off,” Steele said.

On top of better resources, Scobey and Steele are both looking forward to plans for a new jail.

The advisory board plans to meet on the second Wednesday of every month.



