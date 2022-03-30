Sassy Mama: Dr. Pepper Chocolate Sheet Cake


Wednesday, March 30th 2022, 4:59 pm
By: News 9


Ingredients:

  1. 1 ½ cups Dr Pepper
  2. 1 cup unsalted butter
  3. ½ cup unsweetened cocoa
  4. 2 cups all-purpose flour
  5. 2 cups granulated sugar
  6. 1 ½ teaspoons baking soda
  7. 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  8. ½ teaspoon salt
  9. 2 large eggs, lightly beaten
  10. ½ cup whole buttermilk
  11. 2 teaspoons vanilla extract

DP Fudge Icing:

  1. ½ cup butter
  2. ¼ cup unsweetened cocoa
  3. ¼ cup Dr Pepper
  4. 2 tablespoons whole milk
  5. 4 cups powdered sugar, sifted
  6. 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions For Cake:

  1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
  2. Spray a large baking sheet (13x18x1) with nonstick cooking spray and set aside.
  3. In a small sauce pan melt the butter over medium heat and then stir in the cocoa and Dr. Pepper.
  4. Bring the mixture to a boil and then remove from the heat. In a large bowl mix together the other dry ingredients.
  5. Whisk together the buttermilk, vanilla and eggs in a separate bowl.
  6. Pour the warm chocolate mixture into the dry ingredients and mix well.
  7. Slowly pour in the egg/buttermilk mixture until all combined together in the large bowl.
  8. Pour the cake batter onto the baking sheet and spread evenly.
  9. Bake for 25 minutes or until the cake is cooked through. 

Directions For Icing:

  1. While the cake is baking make the icing.
  2. Use the same saucepan that you melted the chocolate mixture in earlier. No need to clean.
  3. Combine the butter and cocoa in the pan and melt together.
  4. Stir in the Dr Pepper and continue to cook over medium heat.
  5. Stir in the powdered sugar, milk and vanilla.
  6. Pour the warm frosting over the cake while it is still warm too.
  7. Sprinkle chopped pecans over the top before serving.
  8. Enjoy!

