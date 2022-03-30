Sassy Mama: Dr. Pepper Chocolate Sheet Cake
Wednesday, March 30th 2022, 4:59 pm
By:
News 9
Ingredients:
- 1 ½ cups Dr Pepper
- 1 cup unsalted butter
- ½ cup unsweetened cocoa
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 2 cups granulated sugar
- 1 ½ teaspoons baking soda
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 2 large eggs, lightly beaten
- ½ cup whole buttermilk
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
DP Fudge Icing:
- ½ cup butter
- ¼ cup unsweetened cocoa
- ¼ cup Dr Pepper
- 2 tablespoons whole milk
- 4 cups powdered sugar, sifted
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Directions For Cake:
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
- Spray a large baking sheet (13x18x1) with nonstick cooking spray and set aside.
- In a small sauce pan melt the butter over medium heat and then stir in the cocoa and Dr. Pepper.
- Bring the mixture to a boil and then remove from the heat. In a large bowl mix together the other dry ingredients.
- Whisk together the buttermilk, vanilla and eggs in a separate bowl.
- Pour the warm chocolate mixture into the dry ingredients and mix well.
- Slowly pour in the egg/buttermilk mixture until all combined together in the large bowl.
- Pour the cake batter onto the baking sheet and spread evenly.
- Bake for 25 minutes or until the cake is cooked through.
Directions For Icing:
- While the cake is baking make the icing.
- Use the same saucepan that you melted the chocolate mixture in earlier. No need to clean.
- Combine the butter and cocoa in the pan and melt together.
- Stir in the Dr Pepper and continue to cook over medium heat.
- Stir in the powdered sugar, milk and vanilla.
- Pour the warm frosting over the cake while it is still warm too.
- Sprinkle chopped pecans over the top before serving.
- Enjoy!
Click here to follow Sassy Mama on Facebook.