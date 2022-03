Wednesday, March 30th 2022, 1:06 pm

By: News On 6, News 9

Chris Rock's Stand-Up Tickets Are In High Demand Following Oscars

Tickets to Chris Rock's comedy show are on the rise following the Oscar slap between him and Will Smith.

Ticketmaster and ticket resale websites said they are trying to keep up with demand.

They confirmed that tickets were going for $50. Some are as high as $500 now.

Hollywood is discussing banning Will Smith from the Academy and future broadcasts.