Wednesday, March 30th 2022, 11:04 am

By: News On 6, News 9

New interest rates from the Internal Revenue Service starts later this week.

The rate will now be 4% for any late payments, starting Friday. It will add up from the due date of the return until it's paid.

If you file on time, but can't pay the full amount, you'll have the monthly late payments of 0.5% until it's paid in full.

This year's tax deadline is April 18.