OCPD: Child Death Confirmed As Homicide

Wednesday, March 30th 2022, 9:23 am

By: News 9

In September of 2021, police were called to an apartment complex in south Oklahoma City regarding an unresponsive baby.

The baby was then taken to OU Children's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead five days after being transported there.

In March of 2022, the state's medical examiner office determined the death of the child was a homicide.

According to authorities, the person arrested in connection to this incident was identified as Michael Brown, who was in jail on other charges, which now include a murder complaint for the death of the baby.

The baby, identified as Zailen Howell, was the child of Brown's girlfriend.