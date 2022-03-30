Wildfires Cause Evacuations In Western Oklahoma, News 9 Trackers Help

Wednesday, March 30th 2022, 7:12 am

By: News 9

Before severe storms moved across the state Tuesday night, winds gusting up to 60 mph fueled wildfires in northwest Oklahoma that forced some to evacuate.

It was a busy Tuesday out west for News 9 Storm Trackers Val and Amy Castor, as high winds caused the flames to spread quickly in Roger Mills County.

Roger Mills Emergency Management asked that residents in the Durham and Dead Warrior Lake neighborhoods in northwestern Roger Mills County evacuate due to wildfires.

At one point, the fire spread to a local farm where Val jumped in to help the owner move vehicles out of the fire's path, even with a sprained ankle.

It didn’t stop there though, as News 9 Storm Trackers Val and Amy Castor also came across a herd of cattle that were trapped behind a fence with a fire nearby.

Val was able to get the fence open and allow the cattle to get to safety.

At this time, there are no injuries reported from the wildfires in the area.

According to News 9 Meteorologist Jed Castles, the fire risk will decrease for at least the next five to seven days.