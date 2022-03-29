Police Respond To NW OKC Shooting, Victim Identified

Tuesday, March 29th 2022, 9:10 am

By: News 9

Authorities responded to a shooting turned fatal in northwest Oklahoma City early Tuesday morning.

Officers on the scene found a man dead in the courtyard of a complex in the 8000 block of North Rockwell.

The incident occurred just after 12 a.m. Tuesday.

The victim was identified as Darian Norris, who looked to have been killed from gunfire.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

If you have information regarding this case, contact the Homicide Tip-Line at 405-297-1200.

This is a developing story.