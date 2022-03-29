Oklahoma City Indian Clinic Working On Resolution Following Cyber-Attack

Tuesday, March 29th 2022, 7:29 am

By: News 9

Oklahoma City Indian Clinic Says It Is Victim Of Cyber-Attack

The metro healthcare organization, Oklahoma City Indian Clinic, says it is the victim of a cyber-attack.

The investigation is ongoing, but at this point the clinic says it does not have evidence of any unauthorized access.

The attack was enough to shut down some of its services.

The pharmacy automatic refill line and mail order services are now down.

The clinic says it is for an indeterminate amount of time.

In a statement to News 9, the clinic says in part,

"Earlier this month, Oklahoma City Indian Clinic (OKCIC) discovered that certain systems were inaccessible and immediately deployed all available resources to investigate, including third-party forensic specialists."

Ransomware is used to encrypt the victim's data so they are unable to access it.

The cyber criminals then demand ransom in order for the victim to regain access.

The clinic confirmed 350 gigabytes of data were stolen.

The clinic says it working with IT and a third party specialist on a resolution.

In the meantime, patients who need prescription refills are asked to call the pharmacy.