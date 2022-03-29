Monday, March 28th 2022, 10:19 pm

Lawton Man Wanted For Making Threats Against Officials On Facebook

A man is wanted for allegedly threatening to blow up multiple government officials.

According to investigators Lawton resident, Dudley Page, threatened to blow up Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt, Oklahoma's attorney general and Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt.

According to court filings, police said the threats were made via social media.

Records show Dudley Page had a history of criticizing and threatening government officials.

According to court records, on March 24, Dudley Page posted on Facebook, making the following threats on Mayor Holt's public figure page, saying in part:

"Bet if I come put 50 pounds of explosives on your porch you'll investigate."

In another he wrote:

"BOOM [expletive]."

Three days later on March 27, police said Page turned his attention to Attorney General John O'Connor. This time upset, saying O'Connor failed to address his concerns saying:

"I know you're seeing these posts now do something to investigate, you out here looking guilty. I bet 50 lbs of explosives on your porch will get some attention?"

Documents also show Page posted similar comments to the pages of Lawton Mayor Stan Booker, Governor Kevin Stitt and Senator James Lankford.

Police say Booker has a criminal history, and in 1997 was investigated by the FBI regarding a fire.

He was later charged with conspiracy to manufacture meth and endangering a human life while manufacturing a controlled substance.

Records also show Page was discharged from the Marine Corps for possession of steroids and an instruction book for making explosives and drugs, he was convicted and sentenced in that case.



