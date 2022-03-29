Oklahoma City Indian Clinic Suffers Cyber Attack

A ransomware group has claimed responsibility for a cyber attack that put Oklahoma City Indian Clinic patron's financial data at risk.
Suncrypt, a ransomware group, claims to have stolen 350 gigabytes of data, including health records and financial documents.
The attack also impacted some computer systems and the clinic's auto-prescription refill system.
Oklahoma City Indian Clinic issued the following statement:
"Earlier this month, Oklahoma City Indian Clinic (OKCIC) discovered that certain systems were inaccessible and immediately deployed all available resources to investigate, including third-party forensic specialists. As part of our investigation, we discovered that the OKCIC was the victim of a cyber attack. While our investigation remains ongoing at this time, we currently do not have evidence of unauthorized access to patient information. OKCIC is taking the necessary and appropriate steps to address this incident and comply with applicable regulations, and will continue to do so as our investigation proceeds."