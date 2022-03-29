Car Crashes Into Home In NW OKC, No Injuries Reported

Monday, March 28th 2022, 10:23 pm

An Oklahoma City man needs a new wall after a driver took it out Monday afternoon. He was lucky to be away from his home at the time.

Because of the damage Wilbur Walker is unable to stay in his home for the time being. He told News 9 despite everything he is counting his blessings that no one was injured.

“It went in the house… no reports of injuries which is very lucky here,” said Jim Gardner above the scene in Bob Mills Sky News 9.

Walker said he was caught by surprise Monday afternoon on his way back from playing golf.

“My neighbor calls and says, ‘are you on your way home’ I said ‘yes, 5 minutes away’ she says, ‘you need to get here quickly’ I said, ‘what is going on’ she said, ‘your home is damaged a car went totally through your house’ I said, ‘what?” said the homeowner.

Walker got on scene and talked to his neighbor to try and figure out how the car ended up inside his home.

“Her car went out of control; some cars do that and it’s just unfortunate. I’ve seen a lot of things in my day but nothing this personal to me, but it is just weird…very weird,” he said.

“The rear bumper is missing on that car and bricks are still laying on that car hood,” said Gardner.

OKCFD and police assessed the damage when they arrived.

“The heating unit, the main overflow was in that bedroom and there is a live wire hanging down so they had to play it safe…and shut the whole electricity off,” said Walker.

He said he’s just grateful no one was in the bedroom at the time of the accident

“That was the middle bedroom that she hit, and I was surprised she didn’t hit my neighbor’s house. She hit it so flushed where it broke all the brick. I don’t know if she panicked or if it was out of control there are a lot of variables,” he said.

Walker is contacting insurance to see what's next. The driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with police.



