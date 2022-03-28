Sassy Mama: Fresh Salad


Monday, March 28th 2022, 5:00 pm
By: News 9


Fresh Salad

  1. 2 cups cherry tomatoes, cut in half
  2. 1 large English cucumber or 4 Persian cucumber, diced
  3. 1 large carrot, peeled & sliced
  4. 1 jalapeño pepper, diced
  5. 1/4 cup chopped cilantro
  6. 2 white vinegar 
  7. Salt and pepper
  8. 1/4 teaspoon ground cumin

Add all the vegetables to a bowl. And a small jar shake together the vinegar, cumin, salt and pepper. Poured the dressing over the top of the vegetables and toss before serving. 