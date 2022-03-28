Sassy Mama: Fresh Salad
Monday, March 28th 2022, 5:00 pm
By:
News 9
Fresh Salad
- 2 cups cherry tomatoes, cut in half
- 1 large English cucumber or 4 Persian cucumber, diced
- 1 large carrot, peeled & sliced
- 1 jalapeño pepper, diced
- 1/4 cup chopped cilantro
- 2 white vinegar
- Salt and pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon ground cumin
Add all the vegetables to a bowl. And a small jar shake together the vinegar, cumin, salt and pepper. Poured the dressing over the top of the vegetables and toss before serving.