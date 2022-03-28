State Lawmakers Seek Answers On Proposed Norman Turnpike Expansion Plan

Monday, March 28th 2022, 7:19 am

By: News 9

State lawmakers are looking for answers about the proposed turnpike expansion in Norman.

While many who live in Cleveland County want this project to stopped altogether, some Oklahoma lawmakers simply want to know if this proposal is the best option and how the OTA decided on it.

The turnpike expansion proposal includes an east-west connector from Newcastle to the Franklin area.

But it was a different part of the plan that got written into legislation.

The south extension would expand the Kickapoo Turnpike down to I-35 near Purcell.

It would run past Lake Thunderbird and right through Norman's rural 5th district.

Norman Senator Rob Standridge brought an amendment to Senate Bill 1610, requiring a study from the OTA.

It would look into many questions.

The first being what was considered when proposing the route.

It seeks information as to why this route is the most effective regarding the flow of traffic.

The specific impact and effect that the planned route will have on businesses, citizens, private and public property and asks if any alternate routes were proposed.

The 15-year plan is still in the planning stages, but there has been significant pushback from Cleveland County residents and the Norman city council.

Senate bill 1610 now heads to the House.