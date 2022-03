Monday, March 28th 2022, 6:45 am

By: News 9

This week's Innovative Teacher is Melia Wheeler.

She is a teacher at Arnett Elementary.

She buys tech apps so her kids can create podcasts, green screen videos, WeVideo for stop-motion video with Legos and countless other apps.

For a persuasive writing lesson, she enlisted other teachers and administrators to dress as characters from a fairy tale and her class put them on trial, with each student representing a side and pleading their case with written argument statements.