UCO Grad In Critical Condition After Motorcycle Crash In Thailand

Sunday, March 27th 2022, 11:06 pm

A family is asking for help after one of their own was in a horrific motorcycle crash in Thailand.

Alexis Garcia just graduated in December with his MBA from the University of Central Oklahoma. To celebrate he wanted to travel. He was supposed to come back last week when his vacation took a wrong turn.

“He was going actually towards the airport. He was near the airport and that whole incident happened,” Karina Owens said.

Garcia was in a motorcycle accident. His family found out when a nurse answered his cell phone.

“The lady who was the nurse was speaking Thai. My mother ended up Facetimeing her and the nurse showed the condition that my brother was in. At that time, he was intubated and in a coma,” Anahi Garcia said.

Thailand is 12 hours ahead. Garcias' siblings said the hardest part is being so far away and knowing that they can't be by their brother's side.

“It was definitely hard the first couple of days without a translator. Even with a translator actually, because we were just opposite schedules. We'd be having sleepless days and nights trying to communicate with them because that's when they're up and that's the only time they would do anything for us,” Erick Garcia said.

Garcia's parents recently made it to Thailand. They say he is in critical condition, but things are improving. The family hopes to be by his side to see him through this.

“The hospital that he's currently in aren't accepting the insurance that we have so we're paying out of pocket,” Erick Garcia said.

“Me and my brother here are trying to take care of their expenses while the GoFundme is going for them over there for my brother and his medical expenses,” Owens said.

You can find the link to the GoFundme HERE.

On top of donations, the family is asking for prayers during this time.