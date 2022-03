Sunday, March 27th 2022, 8:37 am

By: News 9

OCPD: 1 Person Killed, Another Injured In SE OKC Shooting

Authorities said a man was killed in a shooting on Oklahoma City's southeast side.

The shooting happened around 3:45 a.m. Sunday near Interstate 35 and Southeast 23rd Street.

A woman was found with a gunshot wound, as well. She was taken to a local hospital.

Oklahoma County Sheriff's deputies found the man and woman in a vehicle and then informed Oklahoma City police.

This is a developing story.