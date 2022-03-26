WATCH: Beyond The Bell, Episode 2 (March 26, 2022): Aviation Education In Oklahoma

Saturday, March 26th 2022, 11:51 am

By: News On 6, News 9

Join us for Episode 2 of what will be an ongoing conversation about innovations happening in education across Oklahoma.

This week, Scott Mitchell and Ryan Welton talk to Ada Superintendent Mike Anderson, Ada High School senior J.D. Muse, State Director of Aeronautics Grayson Ardies, Norman Superintendent Dr. Nick Migliorino and Acorn Growth Companies Managing Partner and CEO Rick Nagel about aeronautics and aviation education in Oklahoma.

The Beyond The Bell discussion series is presented by Every Kid Counts Oklahoma. By partnering with and empowering teachers, parents, business and community leaders, EKCO works to ensure that every student receives a quality education. Learn more about EKCO at everykidcountsok.org.



