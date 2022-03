Saturday, March 26th 2022, 6:18 pm

By: News 9

OHP: Wrong-Way Driver Causes Overnight Crash Along I-40

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating an overnight crash on Interstate 40.

The accident happened on the eastbound side of the interstate near Western Avenue.

Authorities said a vehicle driving in the wrong direction was the cause of the crash.

OHP said I-40 near Pennsylvania Avenue was closed for several hours.

This is a developing story.