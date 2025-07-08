OHP reassigning troopers, forcing local police to patrol metro highways

Oklahoma Highway Patrol on November 1 will shift duties, leaving OKC, Tulsa and other cities to manage interstate patrols. Local departments explain how this impacts resources and citizen safety.

By: Sylvia Corkill

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is expected to hand off its duties on November 1 in the OKC metro and Tulsa, leaving several police departments scrambling to find resources to patrol interstates within their city limits.

OHP said it is shifting troopers to focus on higher-need areas across the state. Department leaders are now frustrated with the timeline they've been given to carry out the changes.

In a press release last week, OHP announced they were reassigning troopers away from interstate highways in OKC, Tulsa, Norman, Moore, Edmond, Midwest City, and Del City.

Despite a limited two and a half miles of interstate spanning his city, Del City Police Chief Loyd Berger says he was faced with a hiring freeze, and his department's resources are limited.

"We will suffer for it, we will get out there and do our best, but it's the citizens of Del City that will suffer too, because they may be delayed in getting an officer to them because they are up on the interstate for a couple of hours at a time," said Berger.

Berger says police departments, small and large, are unsure how they'll tackle the interstates.

"I talked with Chief Bacey of OKC Wednesday or Tuesday last week, and he had no idea, and he said they don't have the manpower to do this. That it was going to create a more of a workload," he said.

Berger also says the highways themselves bring big challenges.

"That's a whole different animal when you're dealing with traffic that's moving by you at a highway speed vs. city streets," he said.

Currently, Berger is working to identify training for officers who will now respond to commercial vehicle accidents.

This year alone, the Norman Police Department said OHP responded to 408 collisions on I-35 in Norman, two of them fatal. That number does not include motorist assists or traffic hazards.

