Judge Denies OKC Murder Suspect Bond, Calls Him Threat To Community

Friday, March 25th 2022, 5:43 pm

An Oklahoma County judge denied bond Friday for a man accused of murder and injuring another person.

The crimes Scott Brown, 33, was charged with stemmed from a deadly road rage shooting New Year’s Day in southwest Oklahoma City.

Brown's attorney asked the judge for a $250,000 bond. Prosecutors argued Brown showed a pattern of vigilante behavior and believed he would flee the state if he was free on bond.

Oklahoma City police were called to a shooting near Southwest 27th and McKinley only 15 minutes into the new year. Brown was accused of shooting and killing Jonathan Camren, 26, during a road rage confrontation.

“I didn’t believe it. I couldn’t,” Wyatt Palomino, a friend of the victim, said. “It didn’t seem real at first. He’s always been that person that was, like, invincible. He was always that person to everyone.”

Police said Brown shot another man in the shoulder during the altercation. Prosecutors told the judge that Brown hid the gun after the shooting and later had someone sell the weapon.

Investigators said shell casings from the scene matched shell casings from another deadly shooting that involved Brown.

Last July, 19-year-old Daniel Green was gunned down on his front porch in southwest Oklahoma City. Brown and two other men were arrested in connection to the deadly shooting.

Ultimately, the Oklahoma County District Attorney ruled Brown and the other accused men shot Green in self-defense.

“The sad thing about it is they admitted to doing all this,” Kathy Green, the victim’s aunt, said. “There was (sic) multiple people against one 19-year-old child. How can they call that self-defense? I’m at a loss.”

In court Friday, Brown's attorney called a witness who said they would ensure he would stay at their family's home if allowed to make bond. However, the judge ruled Brown was a risk to the community and ordered him to stay in the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

Brown's attorney and prosecutors did not comment after the hearing. His next court appearance, a preliminary hearing, has been set for May 19.