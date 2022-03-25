Documents: Former Oklahoma Attorney General Has Remarried

Friday, March 25th 2022, 5:47 pm

By: News On 6, News 9

Court records show former Oklahoma attorney general Mike Hunter has remarried.

The ceremony was performed in Norman by former Congressman J.C. Watts.

Hunter resigned from his position as attorney general in 2021, citing "personal matters" which were becoming public at the time.

At the time, sources told News 9 he was engaged in an affair with a state employee outside the attorney general's office.

Hunter's wife, Kim Bailey, is the general counsel for the Oklahoma Insurance Department.







