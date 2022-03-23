Wednesday, March 23rd 2022, 6:18 pm

State Lawmakers Pass Measure To Allow More Classroom Hours For Adjunct Teachers

A bill allowing for adjunct teachers to spend more time in the classroom passed out of the senate today.

Senate Bill 1119, authored by state Senator Jessica Garvin of Duncan, removes the cap on hours that adjunct teachers can work in the classroom.

The passage comes as lawmakers work to address the teacher shortage in Oklahoma classrooms.

Senator Garvin said the bill will allow schools to “utilize highly-qualified professionals in their classrooms as long as needed.”

Some lawmakers questioned if the bill would have its intended effect.

Carri Hicks, D-Oklahoma City, expressed concern the bill would create a two-tiered system and other issues for schools.

“Maybe not even held to the same evaluation methods,” Hicks said. “They definitely wouldn’t be earning any benefits that puts our teacher retirement system potentially in jeopardy, and it undermines the collective bargaining agreements.”

