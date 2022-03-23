Sassy Mama: Berry Cream Cheese Spread
Wednesday, March 23rd 2022, 5:05 pm
By:
News 9
Ingredients:
- 1 (8 ounce) block cream cheese, room temperature
- 1/4 cup berries (your pick)
- 1 tablespoon honey
Directions:
- Put the softened cream cheese in a medium sized bowl.
- If using strawberries dice into small pieces before incorporating into the cream cheese.
- Otherwise, add berries to the cream cheese and mix in using a hand mixer.
- Add the honey and mix till smooth.
- Store the cream cheese in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks.
- Experiment by adding finely chopped almonds or pecans.
- Vanilla bean paste or maple syrup for a variety of flavor combination.
