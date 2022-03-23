Sassy Mama: Berry Cream Cheese Spread


Wednesday, March 23rd 2022, 5:05 pm
By: News 9


Ingredients:

  1. 1 (8 ounce) block cream cheese, room temperature
  2. 1/4 cup berries (your pick)
  3. 1 tablespoon honey

Directions:

  1. Put the softened cream cheese in a medium sized bowl.
  2. If using strawberries dice into small pieces before incorporating into the cream cheese.
  3. Otherwise, add berries to the cream cheese and mix in using a hand mixer.
  4. Add the honey and mix till smooth.
  5. Store the cream cheese in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks. 
  6. Experiment by adding finely chopped almonds or pecans.
  7. Vanilla bean paste or maple syrup for a variety of flavor combination. 

