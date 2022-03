Wednesday, March 23rd 2022, 12:57 pm

By: News 9

GMC is recalling hundreds of thousands of vehicles, saying its headlights pose a threat to other drivers.

The carmaker says it is recalling 740,000 small SUVS because the headlights can be too bright and cause glare for other drivers.

The recall affects GMC Terrain model vehicles from the 2010 through 2017.