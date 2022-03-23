Stillwater Police Detains 2 Suspects After Shooting, Short Pursuit

Wednesday, March 23rd 2022, 4:59 pm

By: News On 6, News 9

Stillwater police detained two people after a short pursuit and shooting took place Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened just before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday near East 6th Avenue and North 3340 Road.

Authorities said the shooting happened as they were trying to perform a "high-risk" search warrant at a residence. As officers were about to perform the search warrant, they saw a vehicle leaving the residence.

Stillwater authorities initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the vehicle drove away. The vehicle then drove back to the residence.

When the vehicle arrived at the home, a man identified as Robert Mauck exited the vehicle and began running on foot.

During their pursuit of the suspect, officers said Mauck pulled a firearm while running away. Stillwater police then pulled out a weapon and fired at the suspect, but they missed Mauck.

The suspect and a woman in the vehicle were taken into custody. The woman was identified as Alazha Hamilton.

Mauck has been formally charged with a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a firearm after a former conviction and an assault on an officer. Hamilton was charged with resisting arrested and obstructing an officer.