Stillwater Police Detains 2 Suspects After Shooting, Short Pursuit

Stillwater police detained two people after a short pursuit and shooting took place Wednesday afternoon.
The shooting happened just before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday near East 6th Avenue and North 3340 Road.
Authorities said the shooting happened as they were trying to perform a "high-risk" search warrant at a residence. As officers were about to perform the search warrant, they saw a vehicle leaving the residence.
Stillwater authorities initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the vehicle drove away. The vehicle then drove back to the residence.
When the vehicle arrived at the home, a man identified as Robert Mauck exited the vehicle and began running on foot.
During their pursuit of the suspect, officers said Mauck pulled a firearm while running away. Stillwater police then pulled out a weapon and fired at the suspect, but they missed Mauck.
The suspect and a woman in the vehicle were taken into custody. The woman was identified as Alazha Hamilton.
Mauck has been formally charged with a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a firearm after a former conviction and an assault on an officer. Hamilton was charged with resisting arrested and obstructing an officer.