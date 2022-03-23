Wednesday, March 23rd 2022, 12:26 pm

By: News 9

Wilson Officer Fired After Lying About Role In Shooting

A Wilson police officer was fired after authorities said he lied about his involvement in a shooting.

Tyler Skinner admitted to the Wilson Police Department and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation this week that a shooting between him and an alleged suspect back in February did not happen.

Wilson police said they are waiting for a full report from the OSBI.

Charges will be presented to the Carter County District Attorney's office.