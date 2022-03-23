Wednesday, March 23rd 2022, 9:54 am

Association Of Physicians Of Pakistani Descent Of North America Conference Coming To OKC

Starting Thursday, the Association of Physicians of Pakistani Descent of North America will hold their spring meeting for the first time in OKC.

More than 1,000 physicians are coming to the metro from across the country, not only to share and learn, but also to give our local Pakistani doctors a chance to show off our state.

"This is home for the last 32 years," said Dr. Muhammad Anwar with Norman Regional.

"We are glad to be here, it's a wonderful state," said Dr. Azhar Khan with INTEGRIS Health.

"We are proud to be a Pakistani Muslim plus Oklahoman," said Dr. Nighat Mehdi with OU Children's Hospital.

Local Pakistani health experts pride themselves on being Oklahomans and now, getting to host this physician's conference, is their way of showing others what this state has to offer.

"It's a big meeting, and it's exciting that it is coming to Oklahoma. We will expose Oklahoma to a bigger community of physicians, and maybe some of them will like Oklahoma and move here," said Dr. Muhammad Sanaullah, the CMO of OU Edmond.

More than 250 Pakistani physicians are working in Oklahoma. They say this conference fosters new relationships to bring other physicians here, along with health care education and charity work.

"We will be doing a colon cancer walk, and we engage all of the health care systems and will be getting the community out to create an awareness about colon cancer," said Dr. Sanaullah.

The colon cancer walk is not the only event to get involved with this convention on Mick Cornett Drive.

It will also be filled with food trucks, flags and other activities to that highlight the Pakistani culture.

Friday night will have Pakistani artist, Ali Zafar, performing at 9:45 p.m.

Saturday morning, they will lead off a colon cancer awareness walk at 11 a.m.

