OHP Investigates Fatal Tishomingo Crash

New Details Released On Tishomingo Crash That Killed 6 Teens

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol investigated Tuesday's crash that took the lives of six high school girls in Tishomingo.

Troopers say the six girls were in a car that seats four when it was hit by a semi-truck.

The impact of the collision caused the girls' car to be thrown 30 feet.

Since then, support from state leaders and communities from around Oklahoma has been pouring in.

"Our hearts are broken, and we are grieving with our students and staff," Tishomingo school Superintendent Bobby Waitman said in part.

He says school will be in session Wednesday and counselors will be available for students.

Waitman says students' emotional well-being is the focus.

Tishomingo is part of House Speaker Charles McCall's district, and he offered a prayer on the House floor.

Gov. Kevin Stitt also expressed his sympathies, saying he will also be offering support for the school.

"I'm going to be reaching out to the superintendent of the schools, offering to make sure that they get all the support that they need whether it's additional counseling," said Gov. Stitt. "Our hearts are broken for those six families and just devastating news." he continued

In a report released Wednesday morning, authorities stated the driver of the semi-truck was not injured.

According to troopers, only the driver of each vehicle and one additional passenger were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Troopers say all of the victim's names have been withheld.